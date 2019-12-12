Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out against Columbus
Malkin (illness) won't play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Luckily for fantasy owners, Malkin is just dealing with an illness, so he may only be forced to miss a single contest. The 33-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with L.A. In the meantime, Joseph Blandisi will draw into the lineup against Columbus.
