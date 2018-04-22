Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out for Game 6

Malkin (leg) won't play Game 6 against the Flyers on Sunday.

Malkin suffered this injury in the second period of Game 5 when Philadelphia forward Jori Lehtera awkwardly fell on his leg, but Malkin finished the game anyway. The Penguins hope this injury isn't serious, but it's tough to be optimistic about the nature of this issue with so much on the line Sunday. Malkin was lights out for the Penguins in the regular season, and he's compiled three goals and two assists in the playoffs so far. His next chance to play will be a possible Game 7 on Tuesday or in the conference semifinals.