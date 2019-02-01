Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out next two games

Malkin won't play Friday against the Senators or Saturday against Toronto due to an upper-body injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

The good news is Malkin is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so although he'll miss Pittsburgh's next two games, he shouldn't be sidelined long term. The Penguins will almost certainly need to promote a skater from their AHL affiliate ahead of Friday's contest, as they currently have next to no depth at center after trading Riley Sheahan and Derick Brassard to the Panthers in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann, who may not be available against Ottawa.