Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pair of helpers on power play

Malkin had two assists, both on the man advantage, and added two shots with two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. He was also minus-3.

Malkin didn't do fantasy owners any favors with his minus-3, but his two assists gave him at least one point in all but three of his 19 games since Thanksgiving. In fact, Malkin hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point all season. He has 44 points in 32 games now and, with injured teammates Sidney Crosby and Justin Schultz nearing their returns, his arrow is pointing straight up.

More News
Our Latest Stories