Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pair of helpers on power play
Malkin had two assists, both on the man advantage, and added two shots with two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. He was also minus-3.
Malkin didn't do fantasy owners any favors with his minus-3, but his two assists gave him at least one point in all but three of his 19 games since Thanksgiving. In fact, Malkin hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point all season. He has 44 points in 32 games now and, with injured teammates Sidney Crosby and Justin Schultz nearing their returns, his arrow is pointing straight up.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: One of each versus Avs•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Second straight three-point game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eight game, 13-point streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Stays hot with helper•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fourth Penguin to 400 goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.