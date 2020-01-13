Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pair of helpers on power play

Malkin had two assists, both on the man advantage, and added two shots with two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. He was also minus-3.

Malkin didn't do fantasy owners any favors with his minus-3, but his two assists gave him at least one point in all but three of his 19 games since Thanksgiving. In fact, Malkin hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point all season. He has 44 points in 32 games now and, with injured teammates Sidney Crosby and Justin Schultz nearing their returns, his arrow is pointing straight up.