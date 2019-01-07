Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Picks up assist in loss
Malkin tallied a helper in Sunday's 5-3 defeat to Chicago.
While the team may have seen an eight-game winning streak come to a close, Malkin recorded a at least a point in his third straight contest. Once again, the Russian center is averaging more than a point per game this season, a feat he has achieved in all but one of his 13 NHL campaigns.
