Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Picks up two more points in win
Malkin recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- during Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.
No. 71 is up to three goals and 10 points through eight games, and this was also his third multi-point showing of the campaign. At this stage of Malkin's career, fantasy owners know what they're getting from the veteran. He's been a point-per-game producer in each of the past six seasons, but unfortunately, he hasn't played a full season since the 2008-09 campaign. When healthy, few can match the fantasy ceiling Malkin owns.
