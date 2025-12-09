Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.
Malkin's injury was originally downplayed by head coach Dan Muse, who had originally said he believed Malkin might be available for Sunday's clash with Dallas. Now, the 39-year-old center is suddenly on injured reserve, which will eliminate him from contention for Pittsburgh's next two outings. With Geno on the shelf, Kevin Hayes has been pressed into service as the Pens' second-line center.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Big game puts him in record book•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers against Philly•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets PP goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Finds twine in shutout win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pots goal Friday•