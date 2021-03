Malkin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Tuesday on Thursday.

Now that he's been placed on IR, Malkin will miss Pittsburgh's next three games at a minimum. The Penguins and fantasy managers will both hope to have the 34-year-old pivot back in their lineups sooner rather than later, as he's been on fire recently, having racked up four goals and 12 points in his last nine games.