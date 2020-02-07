Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Platinum-level production
Malkin scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Malkin has points in three straight (two goals, four assists). He rarely goes for more than a single game without a point and just keeps racking them up. Malkin's 17 goals and 39 assists (56 points) in 40 games is platinum production. Make sure he's always active.
