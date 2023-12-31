Malkin scored a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

He now has three goals in his last two games, and he's up to 14 on the season. Malkin pushed the Pens up 2-1 on a power play in the second period. A shot from Jake Guentzel redirected in off his skate at the right post. Malkin is playing great hockey right now. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last nine games. Three of those points came on the power play, including the goal Saturday.