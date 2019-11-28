Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Playing with purpose
Malkin finished Wednesday night's 8-6 win over the Lightning with five points, two of which came with the man advantage.
Malkin drew assists on first-period markers scored by Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. Fast forward to the Canucks leading 6-3, and Pittsburgh scores the next five goals to pull ahead for good, two goals coming off Malkin's stick, including an empty-netter. The Russian also drew an assist on Kris Letang's game-winning goal. Malkin has now put up 12 points over his last six games, with five of the points coming on power plays.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Still in turbo mode•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Sparks power play against Isles•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Carries team in Sid's absence•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies helper in loss•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assists on both goals•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: First multi-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.