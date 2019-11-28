Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Playing with purpose

Malkin finished Wednesday night's 8-6 win over the Lightning with five points, two of which came with the man advantage.

Malkin drew assists on first-period markers scored by Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. Fast forward to the Canucks leading 6-3, and Pittsburgh scores the next five goals to pull ahead for good, two goals coming off Malkin's stick, including an empty-netter. The Russian also drew an assist on Kris Letang's game-winning goal. Malkin has now put up 12 points over his last six games, with five of the points coming on power plays.