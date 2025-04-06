Malkin notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Making his return after a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Malkin wasted little time making an impact as he set up Sidney Crosby for the afternoon's first goal early in the first period. The 38-year-old Malkin is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career -- after not missing a game in each of the prior two seasons, he's only suited up for 63 of Pittsburgh's 77 contests so far in 2024-25, producing 15 goals and 47 points.