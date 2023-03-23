Malkin provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Malkin set up Jake Guentzel's goal in the second period. The helper was Malkin's 11th in as many games in March, though he has just one goal this month. The 36-year-old center has reached 50 assists for the seventh time in his career, and he's at 74 points, 203 shots on net, 33 power-play points, 50 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 71 outings this season.