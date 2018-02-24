Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Posts another multi-point showing

Malkin scored a goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

The five-day break didn't slow Malkin down, and he's now marked the scoresheet in 28 of 36 games for 27 goals and 25 assists since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 1. The impressive stretch has him in the Art Ross running, and his 4.02 points per 60 minutes pace the league. Mario Lemieux approves.