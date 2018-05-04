Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pots Game 4 winner

Malkin scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 victory over Washington.

Malkin's diving effort appeared to be stymied right at the goal line, but further review concluded that the puck did indeed cross the line. That tally late in the second broke a 1-1 tie and helped Pittsburgh even the series at two games apiece.

