Malkin scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

Malkin scored the Penguins' lone goal with a wrister at the 13:49 mark of the second period. This goal snapped a seven-goal drought for the 39-year-old playmaker, but that hasn't stopped Malkin from being productive, as he's notched at least one point in 11 of his last 13 contests. Malkin has three goals, 12 assists, a plus-5 rating and 35 shots during that 13-game stretch.