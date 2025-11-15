Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pots goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.
Malkin scored the Penguins' lone goal with a wrister at the 13:49 mark of the second period. This goal snapped a seven-goal drought for the 39-year-old playmaker, but that hasn't stopped Malkin from being productive, as he's notched at least one point in 11 of his last 13 contests. Malkin has three goals, 12 assists, a plus-5 rating and 35 shots during that 13-game stretch.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point effort in win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goal, assist in Saturday's win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Strikes on power play in win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pockets three helpers in win•