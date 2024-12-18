Malkin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Malkin's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. He's been okay in December, posting four points, nine shots on net and a minus-1 rating. It's a little disappointing that he's not more involved with the Penguins averaging four goals per game so far this month. Malkin has a total of seven tallies, 19 assists, 65 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 33 appearances this season.