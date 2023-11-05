Malkin scored two goals, including one on the power play, added three shots on net, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Malkin's second multi-point effort in a row and his first two-goal game of the season. He provided a quick response to both of the Sharks' tallies in the contest. The 37-year-old center hasn't slowed down this season, racking up seven goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating. Five of his 13 points have come with the man advantage.