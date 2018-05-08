Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Preparing for 2018-19 campaign
Malkin will turn his attention to next season, after the Penguins were bounced from the playoffs by Washington on Monday.
Having played in 57 postseason games over the past three years, Malkin seemed gassed at times versus the Capitals. This was never more evident than in Game 6, in which the Russian failed to secure a point and registered just one shot, despite logging 19:55 of ice time. Playoffs aside, the 31-year-old had another tremendous season, including leading the team in points (98), goals (42) and game-winners (seven). The elite center also stayed relatively health and logged 78 contests -- the most since 2008-09 when he appeared in all 82. Throughout Malkin's career, he has averaged over a point per game (1.19) and there should be little doubt he can continue that pace heading into 2018-19.
