Malkin scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Malkin's goal came in the latter half of the third period, sparing the Penguins from the embarrassment of a shutout. The 37-year-old hadn't scored in 13 games, posting a meager six assists in that span. Malkin's not in danger of losing his second-line spot, but his offense hasn't been reliable. He's produced 17 goals, 46 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 59 appearances.