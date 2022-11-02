Malkin scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Malkin's second-period goal ignited a four-goal run for the Penguins on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough. The 2004 No. 2 overall draft pick collected his 67th career multi-point effort, fourth-most among active players. With at least one point in eight of the Penguins' 10 games, Malkin continues to produce. In 43 games against the Bruins, Malkin has 19 goals among 47 points.