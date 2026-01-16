Malkin notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Malkin is rolling again with two goals and three helpers over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 39-year-old set up goals by Yegor Chinakhov and Sidney Crosby in this contest. Malkin is at 34 points (15 on the power play), 74 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 31 appearances as a steady part of the Penguins' second line. While he's historically been a center throughout his career, he's working on the wing currently, which gives him versatility in some fantasy formats.