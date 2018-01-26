Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Puts up three points
Malkin scored twice and dished out an assist in a 6-3 win over the visiting Wild on Thursday.
Malkin put an end to a brief two-game absence from the scoresheet with a trio of points in this one, bringing his totals up to 23 goals and 29 assists through 47 contests. No. 71's five shots on net give him 147 on the year, as well -- third on the team behind Phil Kessel's 183 and Patric Hornqvist's 151. Also, while Malkin's minus-4 rating is currently the second worst mark of his career, the Penguins have been surging lately and a strong second half could easily get the Russian star back into positive territory.
