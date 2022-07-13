Malkin signed a four-year, $24.4 million contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

After a few weeks of will-they-or-won't-they, Malkin and the Penguins were able to strike an agreement on the eve of free agency. The new contract will take him through his age-39 season, and it allows the Penguins to keep their longtime core of Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang together for at least three more seasons. Injuries have limited Malkin frequently in recent years, but he was still highly effective with 20 goals and 22 assists in 41 contests in 2021-22. He'll likely remain in a second-line role with plenty of power-play time going forward.