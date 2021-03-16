Malkin registered a power-play goal and an assist with five shots in Monday's 4-1 win over Boston.

Malkin pushed his point streak to eight games with an assist on Evan Rodrigues' first-period goal, then he collected his 1,100th NHL point with a power-play snipe from the right circle in the second period. Malkin has piled up four goals and eight assists during his current point streak, giving him 24 points in 28 games on the year. He also possesses a team-leading 20 PIM.