Malkin scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, giving Malkin 20 goals on the season -- the 13th time in his career he's reached that mark. Despite missing half the year, the 35-year-old still wound up on a point-a-game pace with 42 points in 41 contests, including seven goals and 14 points in his last 12 games.