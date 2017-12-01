Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ready to rock Friday
Malkin (upper body) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Sabres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Malkin has missed Pittsburgh's last four games due to an upper-body injury, but he'll return to his usual role skating on the Penguins' second line and top power-play unit Friday. The Russian forward's owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups immediately, as he's been his usual productive self when healthy this campaign, racking up seven goals and 14 assists in 22 contests.
