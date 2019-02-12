Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Receives one-game ban
Malkin has been suspended for one game for his high-stick of the Flyers' Michael Raffl in Monday's contest.
As a result of the ban, Malkin will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers and return to action Saturday against the Flames. The star pivot was just reinstated from injured reserve for Monday's match after sitting out the previous five and added another assist, giving him 42 to go along with 14 goals over 51 games. Teddy Blueger should draw in versus Edmonton with Malkin in the press box.
