Malkin had two assists in a 7-3 victory over the Flyers on Monday.

With his first assist, Malkin became the third player in Penguins history with 500 power-play points (180 goals, 320 assists) in the NHL, joining Mario Lemieux (701) and Sidney Crosby (571). He has four points, including three assists, in his last four games, and 29 (seven goals, 22 assists) in 36 games on the season. But 11 of Malkin's points (two goals, nine assists) came in his first five games. Don't overrate him at this point in his career, especially if you're looking to bolster your lineup for a second-half run.