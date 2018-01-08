Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Records overtime game-winner
Malkin scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, and added an assist, in a 6-5 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
The Penguins stars' finger prints were all over this game - which saw Pittsburgh jump out to a 3-1 lead, give up four straight goals, and then come back to win in overtime. Malkin scored on the power play just before the end of the second to bring the Penguins back to within a goal and notched the game-winner on a beautiful give-and-go with Phil Kessel. With 16 goals and 42 points, Malkin is back to averaging more than a point per game this season.
