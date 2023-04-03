Malkin notched two assists in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Philadelphia.
Malkin has racked up 85 points in 70 career matchups with the Flyers and figures to continue tormenting the Penguins' in-state rivals. The world-class center is currently stuck in a four-game goal drought but has racked up five helpers over that stretch while continuing to put pucks on net (17).
