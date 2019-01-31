Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Records pair of helpers
Malkin posted two assists and seven PIM in a 4-2 victory against the Lightning on Wednesday.
Steven Stamkos and Malkin dropped the gloves it what may very well be the fight with the highest combined player salaries in NHL history. Malkin also committed a minor penalty, boosting his PIM per game average to 1.06. He's hit the 1.0 PIM per game average in each of the last three seasons. Malkin is also averaging more than a point per game this season, but he doesn't look his usual self -- he only has 14 goals and a minus-18 rating. Maybe his pair of assists and fight Wednesday will get him in gear for the second half.
