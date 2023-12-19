Malkin supplied a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh's 4-3 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Malkin's marker came at 3:34 of the second period to put the Penguins up 3-0. While Minnesota went on to tie the contest 3-3, Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal early in the third frame with Malkin contributing an assist. The 37-year-old has 11 goals and 26 points in 30 outings in 2023-24. Malkin has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last five contests, providing a goal and five points over that stretch.