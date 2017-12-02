Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers apple in return

Malkin, who was questionable for Friday's road game against the Sabres, skated for 15:26 with an assist and a single shot on goal over 15:26 of ice time on the way to a 4-0 win.

Geno logged nearly three fewer minutes compared to his season average, but he still cracked the scoresheet for his fantasy owners. At the very least, that should alleviate concerns about how he'd perform following a four-game absence. Malkin and his waddle of Penguins don't hit the ice again until Tuesday against the Rangers, so he'll have an opportunity for extra rest.