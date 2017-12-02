Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers apple in return
Malkin, who was questionable for Friday's road game against the Sabres, skated for 15:26 with an assist and a single shot on goal over 15:26 of ice time on the way to a 4-0 win.
Geno logged nearly three fewer minutes compared to his season average, but he still cracked the scoresheet for his fantasy owners. At the very least, that should alleviate concerns about how he'd perform following a four-game absence. Malkin and his waddle of Penguins don't hit the ice again until Tuesday against the Rangers, so he'll have an opportunity for extra rest.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: All but confirmed to play•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eyeing return Friday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set to travel with club•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will watch from press box Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...