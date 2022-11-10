Malkin recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Malkin picked up an assist on Jason Zucker's fortunate opening goal in the second period. Through 13 games, Malkin's been a steady producer, picking up at least one point in 10 contests. He has five goals, eight helpers, 43 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's earned five of his points on the power play despite the Penguins' struggles with the man advantage -- the team entered Wednesday converting at a 20 percent rate and failed to cash in any of its three chances versus the Capitals.