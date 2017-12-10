Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers power-play marker
Malkin scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 loss against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The 31-year-old pulled the Penguins back to within one with his marker, which deflected off a defender and into the net, but the Maple Leafs answered 22 seconds later. Still, Malkin has a point in all five games since he returned from injury and is averaging a point per game. As usually, only injury will keep Malkin from competing for the Art Ross trophy.
