Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers three points

Malkin posted two power-play goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Wild on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has been very good this season, but he hasn't supplied much on the power play, so it was great to see him record two markers with the man advantage. His best play, though, was the assist -- a no-look pass behind his back to Bryan Rust to set up Pittsburgh's third goal. Malkin has 15 goals and 47 points with a plus-14 rating in 33 games this season.