Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers two assists Wednesday

Malkin garnered a pair of helpers in Wednesday's overtime defeat against the Blues.

Malkin has been hampered by injuries over the previous five seasons -- having last logged 70-plus games during the 2011-12 campaign -- but when he is in the lineup, the Russian is a point-per-game player. While the injury woes are certainly a concern for owners, the 31-year-old's productivity puts him in the elite tier of fantasy centers.