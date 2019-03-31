Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Remains sidelined
Malkin (upper body) is out Sunday against Carolina.
The big-bodied Russian has now missed seven straight after suffering his injury against the Blues on March 16. Malkin has 71 points in 66 games during his injury-riddled 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues skating with restrictions•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Friday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Resumes skating•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Listed as week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will not play Sunday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches 1,000th NHL point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...