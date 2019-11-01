Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Removed from IR
Malkin (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
While technically still a game-time decision per coach Mike Sullivan, Malkin is all but a lock for the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday after the team removed him from IR. The Russian center will take his spot anchoring the second line, alongside Patric Hornqvist and Alex Galchenyuk and will slot into the top power-play unit. The veteran's return does knock Nick Bjugstad into a bottom-six role and will result in Dominik Kahun or Zach Aston-Reese reporting to the press box.
