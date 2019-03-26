Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Resumes skating
Malkin (upper body) skated prior to practice Friday, but didn't join his teammates on the ice, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
It's a step in the right direction for Malkin, though it seems unlikely he will be ready in time for Friday's matchup with Nashville considering he hasn't been cleared to practice with the team. The focus for the Russian center will no doubt be getting back in time for the postseason and the team won't rush him back into the lineup. In Malkin's stead, Teddy Blueger figures to continue slotting in as the second-line center, though Nick Bjugstad could also get a look in that role.
