Malkin (lower body) registered an assist with three shots and two PIM in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Flyers.

Malkin was back in the lineup following a 23-game absence, but his return was quickly overshadowed in the Philadelphia romp. Malkin did manage an assist on Sidney Crosby's power-play goal early in the third period but it was a night to forget otherwise. Malkin struggled in the faceoff circle, going 6-11 (35.3 percent), and saw less than 10 minutes of even-strength ice time (14:07 total).