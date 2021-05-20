Malkin (knee) is officially in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin was labeled a game-time call by coach Mike Sullivan prior to Thursday's game, as the Russian missed the past six games, including the first two games of the playoff series. The veteran will be a huge boost to the lineup, as he's recorded 63 goals and 169 points across 166 career playoff games. Malkin is expected to handle a top-six center role, while also seeing his usual top-unit power-play time for Thursday's game.