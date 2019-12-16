Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Returns to practice Monday

Malkin (illness) was back on the ice for Monday's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Malkin missed Pittsburgh's last two games due to illness but appears ready to go ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Calgary. The Russian will retake his spot on the top line, moving Jake Guentzel back to wing, and will slot back into the No. 1 power-play unit.

