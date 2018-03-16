Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Right back on scoresheet Thursday
Malkin scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
No. 71 failed to register a point for just the second time in 14 games Wednesday against the Rangers, so it was encouraging to see him return to form in short order Thursday. Malkin is now up to 40 goals and 49 assists for the season, which positions him just two points behind Nikita Kucherov in the Art Ross race.
