Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ruled out Thursday
Malkin (lower body) will not be in action against the Capitals on Thursday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
While Malkin has been officially ruled out, he will still travel with the team to Washington, which means he may be available for Game 2. The all-star center registered five points in as many games during the first round -- productivity which won't be easily replaced. Without the Russian in the lineup, his spot on the second line should continue to be filled by Riley Sheahan.
