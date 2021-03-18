Malkin (lower body) will be unavailable versus New Jersey on Thursday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Malkin will miss his first game of the season after racking up 12 points in his last nine contests, including two goals and two assists with the man advantage. Without the Russian center in the lineup and Jared McCann (upper body) still dealing with an injury, Evan Rodrigues could be tasked with filling in on the second line with Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Tanev.