Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ruled out with upper-body malady
Malkin will not be available for Wednesday's clash with Vancouver after suffering an upper-body injury, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Fans and fantasy owners alike won't be overly surprised by this news, considering Malkin hasn't played a full 82-game season since 2008-09. While he is a point per game producer over his career, injuries have plagued the center, making him a risky fantasy option. The hulking Russian hasn't been ruled out against Boston yet, which means it could just be a minor knock.
