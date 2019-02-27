Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores from distance
Malkin registered a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Malkin rifled a shot from the blue line that deflected off a Columbus player and found its way into the back of the net. After a tough January, the Russian seems back to 100 percent, as he has racked up six goals and three assists in seven games back from injury. With Geno firing on all cylinders, the Pens will look to make a push to secure their spot in the playoffs.
