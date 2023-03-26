Malkin tallied a goal in Pittsburgh's 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Saturday.

Pittsburgh saw its 3-0 lead completely evaporate when Dylan Strome tied the contest late in the third period. Malkin salvaged the situation by scoring with just 80 seconds remaining in the frame. It was his third game-winning goal of the season and the 81st of his career. Malkin is up to 25 markers and 75 points in 73 appearances in 2022-23. Although he's having a great campaign, the 36-year-old has been a bit cold recently with a goal and three points over his last six outings.